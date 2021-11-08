Kids Vaccinations:Where To Sign Up Your Child For A COVID Vaccination
Filed Under:CHP, Lathrop News, San Joaquin County, Silver Alert

LATHROP (CBS13) – The CHP has issued a Silver Alert on behalf of the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office for a missing man.

Miguel Granados, 77, was last seen Monday on South Harlan R. and Stonebridge Ln. in Lathrop. He is believed to be on foot and wearing a long-sleeved shirt, black pants, and a brown Carhartt jacket. He’s 5 feet 11 inches tall and has grey hair and brown eyes.

If you see Granados, you’re asked to call 911.

CHP hasn’t given specific reasons for why Granados is considered to be at-risk.