SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — A man walking in San Francisco’s Visitacion Valley neighborhood on Sunday evening suffered an injury after he was shot by an unknown assailant, police said.
Around 5:45 p.m., officers responded to a shooting in the 200 block of Rey Street.
There, they learned a 47-year-old man was walking when he noticed he had been shot. The victim was taken to a hospital for his injuries, which are not life-threatening, according to police.
Investigators believe the suspect may have been in a vehicle when they fired at the victim. Police have not released a description of the shooter or the vehicle.
Anyone with information is being asked to contact the department’s tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 and begin it with “SFPD.”
