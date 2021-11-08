OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Oakland fire units responded to a tractor-trailer fire on southbound I-880 that closed lanes for a short time before the fire was extinguished, according to authorities.
CHP first reported the tractor-trailer fire shortly after 4:30 p.m. on southbound I-880 at the Oak Street on-ramp that closed the right lanes an the on-ramp.
READ MORE: Report: 17-Year Veteran Of San Francisco Police Department Dies From COVID-19, Was Unvaccinated
Vehicle Fire on Southbound I-880 at Oak St in Oakland. Right Lanes Blocked. https://t.co/ITRwoLsl4h
— 511 SF Bay (@511SFBay) November 9, 2021
The KCBS Traffic Twitter account reported heavy traffic before I-980. It was later clarified that a backhoe that was being towed by a truck had caught on fire.READ MORE: Palo Alto Police Arrest Felony Vandalism Suspect Who Threatened to Shoot Officers
Oakland firefighters responded to the fire within just a few minutes and quickly extinguished the blaze.
#Oakland #SpecialTrafficAlert #Hwy880 SB at the Oak Onramp, there is a tractor-trailer on fire. The 2 right lanes and Oak Onramp are closed. Traffic is jammed before #Hwy980. #KCBSTraffic 📷: Caltrans pic.twitter.com/fYRpYefUbx
— KCBS Radio – The Traffic Leader (@KCBSAMFMTraffic) November 9, 2021
Shortly before 5 p.m., CHP indicated that the far right lane and Oak Street on-ramp were still blocked. By 5:20 p.m. all lanes were cleared and the on-ramp reopened.
MORE NEWS: Yeezy Apparel Reaches Nearly $1M Settlement With Bay Area, California DAs Over Alleged Shipping Delays
UPDATE: Residual Delays on Southbound I-880 at Oak St in Oakland. All Lanes Open.
— 511 SF Bay (@511SFBay) November 9, 2021