OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Oakland fire units responded to a tractor-trailer fire on southbound I-880 that closed lanes for a short time before the fire was extinguished, according to authorities.

CHP first reported the tractor-trailer fire shortly after 4:30 p.m. on southbound I-880 at the Oak Street on-ramp that closed the right lanes an the on-ramp.

Vehicle Fire on Southbound I-880 at Oak St in Oakland. Right Lanes Blocked. https://t.co/ITRwoLsl4h — 511 SF Bay (@511SFBay) November 9, 2021

The KCBS Traffic Twitter account reported heavy traffic before I-980. It was later clarified that a backhoe that was being towed by a truck had caught on fire.

Oakland firefighters responded to the fire within just a few minutes and quickly extinguished the blaze.

#Oakland #SpecialTrafficAlert #Hwy880 SB at the Oak Onramp, there is a tractor-trailer on fire. The 2 right lanes and Oak Onramp are closed. Traffic is jammed before #Hwy980. #KCBSTraffic 📷: Caltrans pic.twitter.com/fYRpYefUbx — KCBS Radio – The Traffic Leader (@KCBSAMFMTraffic) November 9, 2021

Shortly before 5 p.m., CHP indicated that the far right lane and Oak Street on-ramp were still blocked. By 5:20 p.m. all lanes were cleared and the on-ramp reopened.