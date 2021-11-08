SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – A San Francisco Police officer who was reportedly unvaccinated has died from COVID-19 at a hospital in the Central Valley.

According to the San Francisco Chronicle, Officer Jack Nyce died at the Kaiser hospital in Manteca on Sunday.

Melissa Nyce, his wife, told the newspaper that he had tested positive for the coronavirus last Tuesday and was taken to the hospital via ambulance on Saturday. She did not say if her husband was vaccinated, but sources told the Chronicle that he did not meet the November 1 deadline for full vaccination among city employees.

In a statement Monday, Chief Bill Scott described Nyce as a “widely respected colleague” who was most recently assigned to Park Station. “Jack served our City and our department honorably and well for more than 17 years, in roles that included a variety of assignments.”

“At this time we are not commenting further about the cause of death,” the chief went on to say.

Tony Montoya, president of the San Francisco Police Officers Association, said in a separate statement, “We honor the 17 years of service Officer Jack Nyce gave to the San Francisco Police Department and the people we serve. Our heartfelt condolences go out to Jack’s wife, family, and friends,”

“This is a sad time for our department. Jack leaves a void that will be difficult to fill,” Montoya went on to say. The police union did not disclose Nyce’s vaccination status.

As of last week, the San Francisco Police Department said that more than 97% of department employees were fully vaccinated by the November 1 deadline, including 97.4% of all sworn officers and 97.8% of non-sworn SFPD employees.