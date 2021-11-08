FREMONT (KPIX) — Fighting back tears, the mother of the little boy who was killed by a stray bullet during a freeway shootout on I-880 in Oakland this weekend called on the public to help “find the killers.”

Jasper Wu would have turned two years old next month. Instead of planning his birthday celebration, his mother Cherry An is now planning his funeral.

“I don’t know what to say. It just happened all of a sudden. I don’t even know how to react to this tragedy,” An said through an interpreter.

Her little boy Jasper killed during a gun battle on Interstate 880 in Oakland Saturday afternoon. Jasper never got to meet his father, who lives and works in China. The two would talk by phone using FaceTime.

“Jasper could recognize his father, would call, ‘Daddy! Daddy!’ He was such a good boy. He rarely cried,” said An.

Jasper’s mother was driving southbound on I-880 Saturday with relatives in a white Lexus, headed to Fremont, where they live.

Three kids were in the back seat. The family said as they reached downtown Oakland, a single gun shot hit Jasper, who was in his car seat.

Jasper’s grandmother talked about her grandson and his smile.

“He’s such a sunny and open and active boy,” the boy’s grandmother said.

Fremont Mayor Lily Mei delivered flowers and condolences to Jasper’s family Monday. She also made it very clear that this kind of violence must stop.

“Such a tragedy in terms of the loss of a innocent life. We need people to stand up and say this is wrong,” said Mei.

CHP gave a press conference regarding their investigation into the shooting late Monday afternoon. While they did not reveal any specifics about potential suspects, authorities did provide one important new detail.

“The investigation led to evidence that the shots that were fired likely originated on the northbound side of Interstate 880 and randomly struck the victim’s vehicle,” said CHP Capt. Mike Lehman.

CHP did ask that anyone who was traveling in that area of Oakland on I-880 Saturday afternoon to check their dash camera video to see if they might have captured images related to the incident.

Jasper’s mother issued her own heartfelt plea.

“I want to call on the public to help me find the killers,” said An. “I don’t want such a tragedy to happen to another person again.”

Detectives have not released any suspect information or a motive. KPIX has learned that one suspect vehicle was a dark color Chrysler 300.

The family is asking anyone who witnessed the shooting to call authorities immediately.