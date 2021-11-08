MILPITAS (CBS SF) — Police in Milpitas have confirmed that two individuals were booked on charges after being detained in connection with incidents that led to Friday’s lockdown following a report of a possible shooting at the Great Mall.

According to a press release issued Sunday evening by the Milpitas Police Department, on Friday at 5:22 p.m., officers responded to a report of a fight involving a knife near a restaurant inside the Great Mall. Arriving officers were able to detain three individuals believed to be involved with the fight. One of those individuals — a 15-year-old male — was found to be in possession of a large concealed knife.

Just over 10 minutes later, Milpitas police dispatch received a 911 call reporting shots fired inside of Burlington Coat Factory store located at the Great Mall. At the time of the call, it was unknown if the report of shots fired was related to the initial call regarding the knife fight.

The shots-fired call led to a massive response from neighboring law enforcement agencies to assist in the search and evacuation of the Great Mall, with the San Jose Police Department, California Highway Patrol and Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office providing assistance.

Police said fire department and paramedic personnel also responded as a precaution and were staged nearby. Customers and employees at stores within the Great Mall sheltered in place while the interior of the mall was evacuated and searched by authorities, police said.

Customers and employees were escorted out by officers. Officers completed their search at 7:39 p.p. Police said they found no evidence of shots being fired within Burlington Coat Factory or within the Great Mall. There also were no injured parties related to either call that officers could locate or were reported to the police department.

The 15-year-old male juvenile found in possession of the knife was on Santa Clara County probation for auto theft, evading a peace officer, resisting arrest, possession of an illegal weapon, and robbery. The teen was booked into juvenile hall for a violation of probation warrant, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of concealed dagger, police said.

The other two individuals detained in connection with the fight were released after further investigation.

Additionally, a 41-year-old male was detained based on witnesses reporting he was possibly involved in the shots fired call. The male was on California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation parole for burglary. While it was determined he was not involved in the shots fired call, he was found to be in possession of a controlled substance and narcotics paraphernalia.

That individual was booked into jail for a parole violation and narcotic related offenses. Anyone with information regarding the incidents is encouraged to contact the Milpitas Police Department at (408) 586-2400. Additionally, the information can be given anonymously by calling the Crime Tip Hotline at (408) 586-2500 or via the Milpitas Police Department website.