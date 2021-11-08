SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF/BCN) — The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory for most of the Bay Area from 7 p.m. Monday to 3 a.m. Tuesday as another atmospheric river moves into the region.
The forecast calls for south winds from 20 to 30 miles per hour with gusts of up to 45 mph for the North and East Bays, San Francisco and much of the South Bay.READ MORE: 'The Worst I've Seen;' Oakland Residents, Motorists Shocked After Toddler Killed In I-880 Gun Battle
KPIX 5 Weather Center: Current Conditions, Maps, Forecasts For Your Area
The forecast also includes showers starting Monday afternoon in the North Bay before spreading south and east.READ MORE: Family Seeks Answers After Father Shot While Holding 5-Week-Old Daughter
Rainfall is expected to increase Monday night, especially in the North Bay and Santa Cruz mountains, which could see 2-4 inches of rain, forecasters said.
Dry conditions should return for the remainder of the week.
MORE NEWS: U.S. Lifts COVID Ban On International Travelers
© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.