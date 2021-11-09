OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Alameda County health officials issued an order Tuesday requiring all first responders and medical transport providers to be fully vaccinated against COVID by next month.
The order by Alameda County Health Officer Dr. Nicholas Moss applies to police officers, firefighters, paramedics, EMTs and other non-emergency medical transport personnel to by fully vaccinated by December 21 or wear masks and test for COVID weekly.READ MORE: UPDATE: Gov. Gavin Newsom Ends Rare Hiatus From Public View
A booster shot is currently not required to be fully vaccinated.
The order also applies to people who enter high-risk care facilities in the county such as hospitals, skilled nursing facilities, and adult and senior care facilities. Employers can choose to require COVID-19 vaccination without a test and mask option for their workforce.READ MORE: Elderly San Jose Man Struck By Motorist Succumbs To Injuries; 20th Pedestrian Fatality This Year
Due to the nature of their professions, these workers are at high-risk for spreading COVID to patients, medically vulnerable residents, and staffers in such health care settings. It’s been established that a fully-vaccinated person can contract the virus although they are less likely to be infected, and those who do test positive for COVID are infectious for a shorter time, reducing the chances that a vaccinated person will spread the virus to others.
A press statement from Alameda County strongly encouraged residents to get fully vaccinated as soon as possible, especially with the winter and holiday gatherings approaching, and recommended vaccine boosters for certain groups, including residents 65 and older and those who are medically vulnerable or at high-risk for exposure or severe illness.MORE NEWS: Supply Chain Issues: How Global Shortages Are Affecting Consumers Nationwide
Health experts say the flu and COVID vaccines can be administered at the same time.