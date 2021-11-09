SAN BRUNO (CBS SF) — Police were searching for a pair of armed robbers who entered a 7-Eleven store in San Bruno, grabbed cash from the register and fled.
It happened last Tuesday at the store on San Bruno Ave. and Crestmoor Drive.
Police responded to a report of an armed robbery at 8:32 p.m. Two male suspects brandishing handguns entered the convenience and demanded money. Police said they fled with the cash heading west on San Bruno Ave. in a white sedan.
Both suspects were described as in their 30s. One was wearing a gray shirt, white pants, flip-flops and a ski mask. The other wore a black hooded sweater, black pants, gloves and a black mask.
Police confirmed that no one was harmed.
Anyone with information is urged to contact the San Bruno Police Department at (650) 616-7100.