SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — CBS Evening News Anchor and Managing Editor Norah O’Donnell joined KPIX Anchor Amanda Starrantino on Tuesday to discuss a new series airing this week on the flagship CBS News broadcast to honor Veterans Day.

O’Donnell also discussed how being an “Army brat” has shaped how she covers military families and veteran’s issues.

Throughout the week, O’Donnell and the team of CBS News correspondents will share stories across the nation that honor service members in the “Honoring Our Heroes” series on the “CBS Evening News.”

O’Donnell said growing up in a military family has given her a great appreciation for the sacrifices service members and their families make to serve their country.

“There are 19 million veterans living in America but there’s only one Veterans Day. So, we decided to dedicate an entire week to honoring our veterans with stories about what our men and women in the military have sacrificed, the great things they’re doing and how we can help them” she told KPIX’s Amanda Starrantino.

Janet Shamlian kicked off the series on Monday with a look at “The Old Glory,” a 62-day relay where thousands of veterans and supporters carry the American flag from the 9/11 Memorial in New York City to Atlanta. Catherine Herridge interviewed the founder of a new app inspired by her late husband, a veteran who died by suicide. The app aims to connect veterans and service members with mental health clinicians.

For the first time in 100 years, the public will be allowed to lay flowers on the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Arlington National Cemetery.

This week, Norah O’Donnell will speak to a 96-year-old veteran from Battle of the Bulge about the importance of honoring veterans and fallen soldiers. O’Donnell will also offer a report on “Operation Double Eagle,” a nine-week-long program to help veterans start a career in golf.

Steve Hartman will close out the “Honoring Our Heroes” series on Friday, sharing the story of a woman who spent two years trying to track down the rightful owners of military uniforms she found in a dumpster. Hartman was there as she surprised the family of the soldier they belonged to.

O’Donnell spoke more about her personal connection to the military and the values it instilled in a cover story for Parade Magazine’s special Veterans Day issue, on newsstands now.

“Honoring Our Heroes” is the latest series building on O’Donnell’s commitment to covering issues involving veterans, the military and military families. “Profiles in Service” is another ongoing CBS Evening News series that highlights service members and everyday Americans who make a difference in their communities and across the country.