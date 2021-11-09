MOUNTAIN VIEW (CBS SF) — A mountain lion has been spotted several times in a Morgan Hill neighborhood, police said Tuesday.
The mountain lion was spotted in the area around Park View Drive and Lori Lane in the Holiday Lake Estates neighborhood just south of Anderson Reservoir. Morgan Hill police said the reporting party had seen the mountain lion for the past three days.
The California Department of Fish and Wildlife has been alerted about the sightings. Authorities remind residents that mountain lions are generally wary and typically avoid human contact. To make contact less likely:
- Stay on designated roads.
- Do not feed deer
- Keep pets leashed and children close to you.
- Avoid walking or running alone early morning or evening.
- Make noise while you walk so as not to surprise a lion.
If you encounter a mountain lion, follow these suggestions:
- Do not approach the lion.
- Back away slowly, giving the lion opportunity to escape
- Do not run, crouch down, bend over, or turn your back to the lion.
- Try to appear larger, wave your arms, and speak loudly
- Pick up small children
- Fight back if attacked
For more information, please visit the California Department of Fish and Wildlife at wildlife.ca.gov/Keep-Me-Wild/Lion or call the Bay Delta Region information center at (707) 428-2002.
Report all mountain lion sightings to the Morgan Hill Police Department at (408)779-2101.