PACIFICA (CBS SF) — Pacifica police are at the scene of a major multi-vehicle traffic accident Tuesday on Rockaway Beach Avenue near Highway 1, according to authorities.

The Pacifica Police Twitter account posted about what it described as a “large scale traffic collision” shortly after 2:30 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.

The Pacifica Police Department is on scene of a large scale traffic collision at Rockaway Beach Avenue and Highway 1. Please be patient and expect delays in both directions of Highway 1. @KCBSAMFMTraffic — Pacifica Police (@PacificaPolice) November 9, 2021

Footage of the crash showed a box truck that was in the middle of a multi-vehicle collision involving four other cars just off of Highway 1 on Rockaway Beach Avenue. One of the vehicles appeared to have been engulfed in flames, but had been put out.

Drivers were advised to expect delays traveling in both directions of Highway 1.

So far authorities have not released any details regarding the incident or if there were injuries.

The KCBS Traffic Twitter account later posted that traffic was backed up on Highway 1 from Paloma Avenue.