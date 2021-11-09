PACIFICA (CBS SF) — Pacifica police are at the scene of a major traffic accident Tuesday at Highway 1 and Rockaway Beach Avenue, according to authorities.
The Pacifica Police Twitter account posted about what it described as a “large scale traffic collision” shortly after 2:30 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.
The Pacifica Police Department is on scene of a large scale traffic collision at Rockaway Beach Avenue and Highway 1. Please be patient and expect delays in both directions of Highway 1. @KCBSAMFMTraffic
— Pacifica Police (@PacificaPolice) November 9, 2021
Drivers were advised to expect delays traveling in both directions of Highway 1.
So far authorities have not released any details regarding the incident.
The KCBS Traffic Twitter account later posted that traffic was backed up on Highway 1 from Paloma Avenue.
#Pacifica Traffic on #Hwy1 SB at #Fassler #RockawayBeach is now jammed from #Paloma Ave. #KCBSTraffic https://t.co/GtF95EhuFH
— KCBS Radio – The Traffic Leader (@KCBSAMFMTraffic) November 9, 2021