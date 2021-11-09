Kids Vaccinations:Where To Sign Up Your Child For A COVID Vaccination
PACIFICA (CBS SF) — Pacifica police are at the scene of a major traffic accident Tuesday at Highway 1 and Rockaway Beach Avenue, according to authorities.

The Pacifica Police Twitter account posted about what it described as a “large scale traffic collision” shortly after 2:30 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.

Drivers were advised to expect delays traveling in both directions of Highway 1.

So far authorities have not released any details regarding the incident.

The KCBS Traffic Twitter account later posted that traffic was backed up on Highway 1 from Paloma Avenue.