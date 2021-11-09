STOCKTON (CBS SF) – The Stockton Police Department has released photos of a car used in a shooting that left a 47-year-old man dead last month.
On Oct. 28, a man was sitting in his car in the area of Weber Avenue and American Street with his 6-year-old son when a suspect shot at his car.READ MORE: Oakland Zoo Forced Euthanize Beloved, Ailing Tiger Sisters Molly and Milou
The boy was uninjured in the shooting, but the man was struck and died at a hospital.
Police have not released a motive for the shooting and the man’s name was not immediately available.READ MORE: Child Tax Credit: When Will You Get Your November Payment?
Anyone with information on the homicide is asked to contact Detective Castro at (209) 937-8323.MORE NEWS: Apple-1 Computer Goes Up For Auction, Bids Up To $600,000 Expected
© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.