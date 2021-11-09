SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — After months of investigation, police detectives have arrested an alleged major narcotics dealer in San Jose, seizing weapons and 10 pounds of methamphetamines.
San Jose police said 45-year-old Adrian Molina has been booked at Santa Clara County Main Jail on a variety of drug and weapons counts.READ MORE: Fourth Stimulus Check: Is Another Relief Payment Possible?
During the summer detectives from the Burglary Prevention Unit and the Bureau of Field Operations identified Molina as an armed meth dealer, supplying drugs to sub-dealers and career criminals in San Jose, according to investigators.
READ MORE: UPDATE: Widespread Xfinity Cable, Internet Outages Reported Across Bay Area
Following the investigation, police obtained an arrest warrant and a search warrant were obtained for Molina, his vehicle, and San Jose residence.
On October 13, undercover officers arrested Molina in San Jose, and seized ten pounds of meth with an estimated street value $20,000, six pounds of marijuana with a street value of $12,000, two handguns, ammunition, scales, and packaging material.
A court date for Molina was not announced.MORE NEWS: Weak Atmospheric River Gives Some Relief To Drought Stricken North Bay