WALNUT CREEK (CBS SF/BCN) — A 41-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of fatally stabbing his mother early Monday in Walnut Creek, police said.
Nicholas Roth, 41, is accused of killing his 74-year-old mother Darlene Roth. Officers found her after responding shortly after 5 a.m. Monday to a report of a woman stabbed in the 2600 block of Jones Road.
She was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead. Her son was arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder.
Walnut Creek police have not provided a possible motive in the killing, calling it "an isolated incident between family members."
Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Detective Gerstner at gerstner@walnutcreekpd.com.