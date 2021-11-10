SAN JOSE (CBS SF) – Health officials in Santa Clara County on Wednesday urged all adults in the county to receive a booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine amid concerns about a potential rise in cases over the holidays.

The Santa Clara County Public Health Department made the recommendation amid concerns of immunity waning over time along with an expected rise in holiday gatherings.

“While community case rates in the county are currently flat, rates elsewhere in the state are steadily increasing and the initial vaccine protection is proving to decrease over time,” health officials said.

Relatively few residents have received booster shots. Officials said as of Tuesday, only 206,765 residents out of more than 1.08 million have received the third dose, less than 20%.

“We ask everyone who can to sign up for a booster shot to protect themselves, their family and their friends. Get your booster now and make your Thanksgiving gathering safer,” Dr. Sara Cody said.

Dr. Marty Fenstersheib, the county’s COVID-19 vaccine officer said plenty of doses are available.

“This is a safe and easy way to make the holidays safer for our loved ones,” Fenstersheib said.

Booster doses for Pfizer, Moderna and the Johnson & Johnson shots are readily available and are being offered at no cost to the public.

Information about vaccine appointments at county clinics can be found at sccfreevax.org. COVID-19 vaccines are also available at many doctor’s offices and pharmacies.