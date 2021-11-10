DALY CITY (CBS SF/BCN) — The San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office charged a 36-year-old man with murder after the fatal shooting of his estranged wife in Daly City last weekend, prosecutors said Wednesday.
Eriberto Beltran Arenas was accused of killing 26-year-old Lillim Orozcozelaya Saturday. Beltran Areans reportedly shot Orozcozelaya after confronting her at an apartment on Belmar Avenue, where she lived with their 4-year-old child, according to the San Mateo County District Attorney's Office.
When the young child started crying, the victim's roommate took the child into another room and minutes later Beltran Arenas allegedly shot Orozcozelaya twice, killing her. After leaving the apartment, he also allegedly called several family members, including the victim's mother, to say he had killed her, prosecutors said.
Beltran Arenas was arrested a short time later by San Francisco police and had 18 firearms registered in his name, according to the District Attorney’s Office.
He made his initial appearance in San Mateo County Superior Court on Tuesday but did not enter a plea. He is being held on $11 million bail and is set to return to court on Nov. 18.
