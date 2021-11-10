NOVATO (CBS SF) — Authorities in Marin County have shared a photo of a possible burglary suspect they were searching for when they ordered residents in a Novato neighborhood to shelter in place late Wednesday morning.

The Marin County Sheriff’s Twitter account posted a link to a Nixel alert about the activity on the 1100 block of Bel Marin Keys Boulevard in Novato shortly after 11 a.m.

Residents residing in 1100 block of Bel Marin Keys to shelter in place due to police activity. https://t.co/h0SwYQEJAz — Marin County Sheriff (@MarinSheriff) November 10, 2021

The alert asked residents in the area to shelter in place due to the activity.

The Marin County Sheriff tweeted that the situation was ongoing as of 11:46 a.m. They also clarified that they were looking for a possible burglary suspect.

The male suspect was last seen wearing a red or blue flannel, black pants and boots.

Shortly after noon, they shared a photo of the person they were searching for.

We’ve obtained a photo of the person we are searching for in the bel Marin keys area. Please call 911 if you see them. If you have information on who this person might be, please contact us at 415-479-2311. pic.twitter.com/WiJWlulLYJ — Marin County Sheriff (@MarinSheriff) November 10, 2021

The Marin County Sheriff advised residents to call 9-1-1 if they saw the man in question. Authorities also asked that anyone with information on who the man might be to call 415-479-2311.

Meanwhile, the Novato Police Department also issued an advisory regarding possible shots fired in another area of town.

Police said that at approximately 10:32 a.m., they received a report of gunshots heard near the Sinaloa Middle School campus, which is located at 2045 Vineyard Road in Novato. Police said the origin of the gunshots was reported to be near the school, not on the campus.

A second witness reported that they thought the sounds were coming from a nearby construction site and that it could possibly be a car backfiring. Sinaloa Middle School was immediately placed on a lockdown. Novato police officers immediately responded to the area and completed a walk-through at the school campus.

An officer checking the 600 block of Wilson Avenue located a person who reported it was, in fact, their vehicle backfiring that caused the loud sounds. Officers determined there was no merit to gunshots being fired and students were cleared to return to class.