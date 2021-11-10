SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A Bay Area animal rescue organization is encouraging dog lovers this month to adopt a four-legged friend who may be getting a little long in the tooth.

San Francisco-based Muttville Senior Dog Rescue says their mission is to change the way the world thinks about and treats older dogs.

“This month is Adopt a Senior Pet Month and I say to everybody, if you’re not near us or you want a cat, go to your local shelter and ask to see the older animals,” said Muttville Founder, Sherri Franklin. “They are just as worthy as any young animal and can give you so much love.”

Muttville has partnered with Wag! and August Home to create a special adoption kit gift for up to 500 new adopters in November The kit will make it easier for anyone to care for a dog while at work, school or traveling.

“In it is this really cool thing that I’m so excited about. It’s called a smart lock,” she said. “That way when I’m walking my three or sometimes four dogs, I can get into my house key free and it’s so easy to install.”

Adoption applicants have decreased since the start of the pandemic, so Franklin is hopeful that this month and the incentive will encourage people to adopt a furry friend and give them a great life.