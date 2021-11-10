Kids Vaccinations:Where To Sign Up Your Child For A COVID Vaccination
CBSN Bay AreaWatch Now
Filed Under:Crime, Fox Theater, Gun violence, Oakland, Oakland news, Oakland police, Oakland shooting, Shooting

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Police in Oakland are investigating a shooting in broad daylight Wednesday afternoon that left a woman injured, according to authorities.

The Oakland Police Department confirmed the shooting happened at around 2:30 p.m. on the 1900 block of Telegraph Avenue near the Fox Theater.

READ MORE: COVID: Santa Clara County Urges All Adults To Receive Boosters Ahead Of Holidays

Responding officers found an adult female victim who was struck by gunfire.

READ MORE: Feds Sue Uber For Overcharging People with Disabilities By Using 'Wait Time' Fees

Police said the victim was transported to a local hospital where she was listed in stable condition.

There were additional reports about the shooting that indicated the gunfire may have stemmed from a gun battle between two vehicles, but authorities have not confirmed that.

MORE NEWS: State Roadkill Report Identifies I-280 As State’s Deadliest Highway For Animals

Police said this is an ongoing investigation and there are no additional details at this time. Anyone with information is being asked to contact the OPD Felony Assault Unit at (510) 238-3426.