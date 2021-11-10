OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Police in Oakland are investigating a shooting in broad daylight Wednesday afternoon that left a woman injured, according to authorities.
The Oakland Police Department confirmed the shooting happened at around 2:30 p.m. on the 1900 block of Telegraph Avenue near the Fox Theater.
Responding officers found an adult female victim who was struck by gunfire.
Police said the victim was transported to a local hospital where she was listed in stable condition.
There were additional reports about the shooting that indicated the gunfire may have stemmed from a gun battle between two vehicles, but authorities have not confirmed that.

Shooting broad day, 2 cars shooting at each other driving down block. Innocent bystander hit in arm waiting in line for concert. Luckily this was a minimum day, this is right in front of a school. Kids walk by all day, many were still yards away. Oakland, we gots to do better. pic.twitter.com/jUv3e6oH64
— KevChoice (@KevChoice) November 10, 2021
Police said this is an ongoing investigation and there are no additional details at this time. Anyone with information is being asked to contact the OPD Felony Assault Unit at (510) 238-3426.