STOCKTON (BCN) — A 21-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of stabbing and killing her mother late Tuesday night in Stockton, police said.
Stockton police officers said Zaria Hornsby and her mother, 43, had a physical altercation in which Hornsby stabbed her mother with a knife.READ MORE: Report: Sonoma County Sheriff's Detectives Search Former Windsor Mayor Dominic Foppoli's Home
When officers responded shortly before midnight to the 1100 block of North Commerce Street, Hornsby fled into her residence.
She was taken into custody without incident.READ MORE: Vallejo Man Arrested In Armed Robbery, Carjacking At San Francisco Mission District Business
Hornsby’s mother was transported to a hospital where she died from her injuries. Her name has not been released.
Hornsby was booked into the San Joaquin County Jail and is set to appear in San Joaquin County Superior Court on Friday at 1:30 p.m.
MORE NEWS: UPDATE: Marin County Sheriff Shares Photo of Man Sought During Novato Shelter-in-Place Order
© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.