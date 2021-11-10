UNION CITY (CBS SF) — A man wanted in connection with a shooting in Union City was arrested after police and SWAT officers served warrant at his home, authorities said Wednesday.
Union City police and SWAT officers arrested Andres Ramirez early in the morning on November 4 at his home in Oakland in a joint operation with Oakland police.
Ramirez was wanted as the suspect in a late night shooting in the Case Verde housing complex in Union City on September 25 in which two houses and a vehicle were struck by gunfire.
The homes were occupied at the time of the shooting but no one was injured. The weapon used was believed to be an AR-15 style firearm, police said.
Charges against Ramirez included discharging a firearm at an inhabited dwelling, carrying a loaded firearm, and possession of an assault rifle.
Ramirez was also wanted in connection with other related crimes, police said.
No additional details were available.