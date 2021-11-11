ALAMEDA (CBS SF/AP) — A freighter streamed toward San Francisco Bay Thursday, carrying onboard seven commercial fishermen who were rescued from the waters off Monterey after their boat burst into flames.
The Nord Rubicon, which was enroute to the Bay Area from Vietnam, was steaming toward the Golden Gate Bridge as of 9READ MORE: ‘Spiritual Healer’ in San Jose Arrested For Multiple Sex Crimes With A Juvenile
The Coast Guard said watchstanders with the Eleventh Coast Guard District command center in Alameda received multiple alerts belonging to the fishing boat Blue Dragon around 12:20 a.m. Wednesday and arranged for a Coast Guard Air Station Sacramento C-27 Spartan aircrew to fly over the area about 350 miles west of Monterey
Coast Guard watchstanders also issued a request for assistance and the vessel Nord Rubicon crew responded that they were willing to divert and assist the distressed mariners.READ MORE: Wet Weather Brings Improving Drought Conditions In Mendocino County
The C-27 aircrew reached the area about three hours after the Coast Guard received the distress alerts and reported seeing the Blue Dragon on fire and survivors aboard a life raft nearby.
The survivors signaled the aircraft using a flashlight, and in response, the aircrew deployed a flare along with a self-locating datum marker buoy.MORE NEWS: Grand Jury Charges Ben Lomond Engineer With Stealing Trade Secrets
The Nord Rubicon crew arrived on the scene at 9:30 a.m. and rescued the seven crewmembers from the life raft. No injuries were reported.