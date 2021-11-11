LA Mom Says She, Daughter Were Racially Profiled on Flight From San Jose to ColoradoA Los Angeles mother claims she was stopped and questioned for human trafficking after boarding a Southwest Airlines flight with her biracial daughter and now she's demanding the airline be held accountable for what she describes as racial profiling and racial harassment.

Travel Expert Offers Tips For Booking Flights During Holiday SeasonIt's time to get your travel plans in order as the holiday season is quickly approaching. Travel expert and Senior Product Operation Specialist at Scott's Cheap Flights, Daniel Burnham, gave us some tips for how to prepare, especially if you haven't booked flights for Thanksgiving yet.

American Airline Mass Cancellations Raise Concerns About Upcoming Holiday Travel SeasonMass flight cancellations from American Airlines on Monday were still creating headaches for Bay Area travelers in what could be a preview of trouble to come this holiday season.