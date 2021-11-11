OAKLAND (KPIX 5) — A concert at Oakland’s Fox Theater was scheduled to go on Thursday evening as planned after Wednesday’s concert was canceled when a concertgoer was shot in the arm by a stray bullet while standing outside. The shooting was one of a string of shootings in the city in the last 24 hours.

“I was terrified … I had to run for my life,” said one witness who went by the name of Prince Akeem and who was across the street from the theater. “It was several shots, about seven or eight shots.“

The shooting outside the theater happened in broad daylight at 2:30 in the afternoon.

“It’s crazy,” said Akeem. “I’m telling you I was running for my life. I was terrified because I couldn’t believe it either. I said, my God, they are shooting in broad daylight here.“

Alex Gaskarth lead singer of the band “All Time Low” posted a message on Instagram to fans after the concert was canceled.

“We put the safety of our fans first and foremost … we are sending well wishes to everybody out there,“ said Gaskarth.

Hours later, another shooting broke out around 9:30 p.m along 97th Ave. near B Street in East Oakland. The victim was shot multiple times and was listed in critical but stable condition.

Then just after midnight, a woman was shot on Lakeshore Avenue near Lake Merritt. She was taken to the hospital and was in grave condition.

The recent violence comes after 23-month-old Jasper Wu was killed by a stray bullet when he was in the backseat of his family’s car on I-880 in Oakland.

On its Facebook site, the Oakland Police Department encouraged residents and business owners to consider installing security cameras as well as alarms.

Resident Nikki Franklin thinks it’s a good idea.

“I live in the area live in the area and get to know the area you know the people to become a committee so like asking for the help is great,” said Franklin. “I think we want to be all in this together keeping us all safe.”

Akeem says he didn’t want to come back to preach today but he decided to face his fears.

“I decided to come back out here and challenge my fears so I am here,” he said.

Oakland has seen 119 homicides this year, compared to 97 this time last year.

The head of the Oakland Police Officers Association says this latest violence is just another tragic consequence of defunding the police department.