SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — San José Police announced Thursday it arrested a local spiritual healer on multiple counts of felony sex crimes.
Last month the San José Police Department's Sexual Assaults Investigation Unit arrested 42-year-old San José resident Jorge Luis Navarette for multiple counts of felony sex crimes, including rape by force, penetration with a foreign object, and lewd acts with a child under 15.
He was booked into Santa Clara County Jail on Oct. 26.
The police reported that from October of 2020 to August of 2021, Navarette allegedly committed numerous sex crimes against a juvenile while acting as a spiritual healer. The Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office criminally charged Navarette with 10 counts of various felony sex crimes against a juvenile.
Anyone with information about this case or other potential cases involving this suspect was asked to contact Detective Stenger or Detective Sergeant Marquardt of the San José Police Department's Sexual Assaults Investigation Unit at 408-277-4102.
Submit crime tips and remain anonymous by using the P3TIPS mobile app, calling the tip line at (408) 947-STOP, or on http://www.svcrimestoppers.org. If the information you submit leads to an arrest, you are eligible for a cash reward from the Silicon Valley Crime Stoppers Program.