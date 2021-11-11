PITTSBURG (CBS SF) — A SUV was stolen late Thursday afternoon in Pittsburg with a 2-year-old girl inside, triggering an intense search for the child and the vehicle throughout the San Francisco Bay Area.
Pittsburg police posted on their Facebook page that the abduction took place around 6 p.m.
The vehicle is a 2007 Chevy Tahoe with black rims and a Mexico sticker on the rear window. The license plate number is 5VSK465.
Investigators described the child as a Hispanic female with brown hair and brown eyes. She weighs approximately 30 pounds. The little girl was last seen wearing a purple sweater.
Authorities said if you see or have seen the vehicle, please call 911 immediately.