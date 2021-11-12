OAKLAND (CBS SF/BCN) — A man is in critical condition after he was shot Thursday afternoon in East Oakland, police said.
The shooting happened shortly before 4 p.m. in the 2800 block of 76th Avenue.
Officers responded and located a man who was wounded. The man was taken to a hospital where he was listed in critical condition, according to police.
The shooting was the fourth incident of gun violence in Oakland in just over 24 hours, and comes days after the killing of Jasper Wu, a toddler hit by a stray bullet while riding in a car on Interstate Highway 880 in Oakland.
Police are asking anyone with information on the latest shooting to call the department's felony assault unit at (510) 238-3426.
