CONCORD (CBS SF) — Police in Concord are searching for a nonverbal autistic man from Pittsburg who went missing Friday afternoon, according to authorities.
18-year-old Tony Doan reportedly walked away from Loma Vista Adult Education Center at around 2:30 p.m., according to a tweet by the Concord Police Department.
Doan is from the Pittsburg area and is not familiar with Concord. He is an Asian man, about 5'6 tall and approximately 150 pounds. Doan was last seen wearing a light blue t-shirt, grey sweatpants, and grey sneakers.
Anyone who sees Mr. Doan is asked to contact the Concord Police Department dispatch at 925-671-3333.