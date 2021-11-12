NOVATO (CBS SF/BCN) — The city of Novato asked its residents this week to help redraw the boundaries for its city council districts by submitting their own maps.

Every 10 years, new census data is used to help redraw district lines to reflect how the local population has changed and to ensure each district remains substantially equal in population, city officials said.

Members of the public can draw and submit their own proposed district map by using the online map-drawing tool and find demographic information and a detailed user guide to help in drawing district boundaries by going to novato.org/elections.

People who submit a map via the map-drawing tool must also email novatocouncil@novato.org and include the published map name to be considered.

A paper map option will be available in the near future, city officials said.

The submitted maps will be published on the city’s website at least five days before the next redistricting public hearing.

A draft map will be published on the website for at least seven days before being adopted as the final map.

The redistricting process must be completed by April 17, 2022.

