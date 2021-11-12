MOUNTAIN VIEW (CBS SF) — Police in Mountain View on Friday confirmed that authorities were able to identify and cite a teenager believed to be responsible for multiple bomb threats at South Bay schools last month.

Mountain View police investigators said they linked the teenager to at least two bomb threats at local schools.

The first incident happened on Oct. 1, when Los Altos Police responded to reports of a bomb threat at Los Altos High School. Several days later on Oct. 5, Mountain View School Resource Officers and Mountain View police responded to a threat that was called into St. Francis High School in Mountain View.

In the second call, police worked directly with school staff to ensure that all students were accounted for and that they got home safely. A third bomb threat was called into Presentation High School in San Jose the same day.

According to police, all three calls caused serious disruptions at the respective schools, but none of the threats were found to be credible.

Given the similarities in the calls, Mountain View detectives collaborated with Los Altos and San Jose police to pursue the investigation into the threats. Shortly thereafter, Mountain View police were able to identify a 16-year-old student who was allegedly connected to all three calls.

Earlier this week on Wednesday, Nov. 10, Mountain View detectives were joined by Los Altos police officers and met with the teenager and his family. The teenager was cited on multiple charges of making criminal threats and for making a false bomb report. San Jose police investigators also cited the student.

The teenager was released back into his parents’ custody. Due to his age, authorities are not identifying the teen or releasing the school that he attends.

“We understand that these types of calls can cause concern both for students, staff and their families,” the release said. “We appreciate your patience as we worked to bring some closure to this case.”