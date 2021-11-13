SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) — Police in Santa Rosa said one person was killed and one person seriously injured after a suspected DUI head-on crash Friday night.

Police said the received a report at around at about 8:43 p.m. that a head-on collision had happened on Corporate Center Parkway at Challenger Way.

Arriving officers found two vehicles — a red Jeep and a white Ford SUV — that had been involved in a collision. The driver of the Jeep — a 51-year-old male Santa Rosa resident — was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Ford — a 37-year-old female Santa Rosa resident — suffered serious injuries and was transported to an area hospital. She was listed in stable condition, police said.

The drivers were the only occupants of both vehicles.

An investigation into the collision determined that the driver of the Jeep had driven from a nearby convenience store onto Corporate Center Parkway in the wrong direction, driving south in the northbound lanes of traffic. The Jeep then struck the Ford SUV that was traveling north in the northbound lanes.

Witnesses told police that the driver of the Jeep had been consuming alcohol in the parking lot just prior to the collision. Investigators located evidence of alcohol consumption where the driver had been reported to be prior to the accident.

Anyone with information regarding the collision is asked to call the Santa Rosa Police Traffic Division at 707-543-3636.