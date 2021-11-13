SACRAMENTO (CBS Sacramento) — An amber alert that was issued in Alameda and Contra Costa counties for a young child who was abducted from the Sacramento area Friday night was deactivated by the CHP early Saturday morning after the boy was found safe, according to authorities.

The child, 3-year-old Leo Norvell, was abducted from Sacramento shortly before 5 p.m. Friday.

The suspect is identified as 30-year-old Joshua Yago, who the CHP said should be considered armed and dangerous.

Authorities posted on Twitter that the child had been found safe shortly before 3 a.m.

**The AMBER Alert has been deactivated. The child has been located.** https://t.co/p4BPV5gyey — CHP – Alerts (@CHPAlerts) November 13, 2021

Authorities did not say if Yago had also been located.

According to the Sacramento police department, Yago is the suspect in a double shooting that left a man and a woman injured on the 3900 block of 63rd Street Friday.

Norvell is the female victim’s child. Police said Yago and Norvell know each other.

The victims in the shooting suffered non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

The suspect vehicle is a gray 2011 BMW 328i with a California license plate reading 6NTU367.

Norvell is about 3 feet tall, 35 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Yago is about 5 feet 10 inches tall, 185 pounds, also with brown hair and brown eyes.