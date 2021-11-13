PETALUMA (BCN) — Two Petaluma residents were arrested on suspicion of robbery after brandishing a knife and demanding money from a man Friday evening, police said.
A man and a woman approached the victim around 5 p.m. Friday in the 300 block of South McDowell Boulevard, according to police. The two demanded money, and the man threatened to stab the victim, police said.
The victim fled and hid in a nearby business. The duo took items the victim left behind and left in their vehicle, according to police.
Officers tracked down the suspects later Friday night and arrested them, police said. The man — identified as 35-Year-old Petaluma resident Steve Goff — was arrested on suspicion of robbery, criminal threats, assault with a deadly weapon and conspiracy. The woman — 41-year-old Petaluma resident Mary Lepak — was arrested on suspicion of robbery and conspiracy.
The two were later booked at the Sonoma County Jail.MORE NEWS: UPDATE: Boy Abducted in Sacramento Found Safe in Hayward; Kidnapper Arrested
