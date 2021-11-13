PETALUMA (BCN/CBS SF) — Police and fire officials in Petaluma are investigating the cause of a fire that ignited on a yacht near the turning basin of the Petaluma River early Saturday morning, according to authorities.
Police and firefighters responded to the fire around 4 a.m. Saturday, according to police. The firefighters completely extinguished the fire, but an odor is lingering because of heavy fog in the area, police said.
The odor doesn’t present public hazards, according to the Petaluma Fire Department, but residents who are concerned about it are encouraged to close windows and stay indoors.
The cause is being investigated by the Petaluma Fire Department and other agencies. Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Petaluma Police Department tips line at ppdtips@cityofpetaluma.org.
