OAKLAND (BCN) — Two people were hospitalized in the wake of a shooting in east Oakland early Saturday morning, police said.
Officers responded to the 1100 block of 89th Avenue shortly after midnight on the report of a shooting, according to police. They found a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound, police said.READ MORE: Kaiser, Health Care Unions Reach Agreement; Strike Averted
A second gunshot victim had gone to the hospital on her own before the police arrived, and both victims are in stable condition, according to police.READ MORE: CHP: 19-Year-Old Dies in Fatal Crash on I-580 in Oakland
Anyone with information is being asked to contact the police department’s felony assault unit at (510) 238-3426.MORE NEWS: Petaluma Police Investigate Early Morning Yacht Fire as Possible Arson
© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.