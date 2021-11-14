PETALUMA (CBS SF/BCN) — A wayward bear was spotted early Sunday wandering around a Petaluma neighborhood, triggering a shelter in place advisory for the local residents.
Petaluma police said officers and animal control agents were continuing to track a bear.READ MORE: Debate Over COVID-Era Parklets Dividing San Anselmo Downtown Retailers
They first warned the public of the danger in a 2:37 a.m. news release, advising people to shelter indoors after the bear was seen in the area of 6th and I streets.READ MORE: San Francisco Car Burglars Target Parking Garages; Show Up At Victim's Home
A second news release at 4:23 a.m. reported that the bear had been seen in the 20 block of Raymond Heights, two blocks away from the first sighting.MORE NEWS: Caltrans Looks to Hire Hundreds to Fill Jobs in Clean California Campaign
Police urge the public to not approach the bear and instead to contact them. Local residents were also urged to keep their pets indoors.