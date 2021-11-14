SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — San Francisco police officers, past and present, gathered Saturday evening to honor an officer killed in the line of 27 years ago.
Current and former members of the city's police force met at Pine and Franklin streets to remember Ofc. James Guelff, who was killed in the line of duty at that intersection on Nov. 13, 1994.
Guelff was killed after he was shot by a carjacking suspect. He was the first officer to respond to the call of a man with a gun in the area of Pine and Franklin streets that fateful day. Upon his arrival, Guelff was confronted by the suspect, who opened fire on him with a semi-automatic rifle. Guelff fired his service weapon at the suspect just before he was shot to death.
The suspect, wearing a ballistic helmet and a flak jacket and carrying hundreds of rounds of ammunition, was shot and killed by SWAT officers.
Guelff served 10 years with the San Francisco Police Department.
