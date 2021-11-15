MONTEREY (BCN) — Police made arrests in two separate instances of sexual assault in Monterey over the weekend, authorities announced Monday.

On Saturday at 6:30 p.m., a woman was walking her dog in the Casanova neighborhood when a man grabbed her from behind and pulled her to the ground. As a car pulled onto the street, the man battered her and fled the scene on foot, police report.

Police found a suspect in the area that matched the woman’s description shortly after. Police identified the suspect as 23-year-old Laureano Matias of Castroville.

Matias was arrested under assault with intent to commit rape, false imprisonment and battery.

The following day at 3:15 a.m., a woman called police dispatchers, whispering “help me.”

After dispatchers found her phone’s location in the area of Del Monte and Alvarado, police found a man sexually assaulting a woman in a car.

24-year-old Geovany Mendoza Ruiz of Seaside was then detained at the scene, police report.

The woman said she was in her car the suspect threatened her and forced his way into the vehicle, according to police.

Police arrested Mendoza Ruiz for rape, sexual penetration by force or fear, false imprisonment and criminal threats.

Both suspects were booked in the Monterey County Jail.

Police urge anyone with more information on either case to call (831) 646-3840.

