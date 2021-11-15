OAKLAND (CBS SF) — The front window of a home on Sterling Drive remained shattered early Monday morning and a mother and her young daughter hospitalized with gunshot wounds after the latest incident of violence in Oakland.

Oakland police said its dispatch center received calls of a shooting in the 7500 block of Sterling Drive just before 10:30 p.m.

Arriving officers found the mother and daughter suffering from gunshot wounds. They were transported to a local hospital and listed in stable condition.

Investigators said the shooting investigation was ongoing and there were no additional details at this time.

The shooting capped another violent weekend on Oakland streets.

Two people were hospitalized in the wake of an East Oakland shooting early Saturday morning. Officers responded to the 1100 block of 89th Avenue shortly after midnight on the report of a shooting. They found a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

A second gunshot victim had gone to the hospital on her own before the police arrived, and both victims were in stable condition.

Anyone with information on either shooting was being asked to contact the OPD Felony Assault Unit at (510) 238-3426.

Just last week, a concertgoer at Oakland’s Fox Theater was struck in the arm by a stray bullet while standing outside.

“I was terrified … I had to run for my life,” said one witness who went by the name of Prince Akeem and who was across the street from the theater. “It was several shots, about seven or eight shots.“

The shooting outside the theater happened in broad daylight at 2:30 in the afternoon Wednesday.

“It’s crazy,” said Akeem. “I’m telling you I was running for my life. I was terrified because I couldn’t believe it either. I said, my God, they are shooting in broad daylight here.“

Alex Gaskarth lead singer of the band “All Time Low” posted a message on Instagram to fans after the concert was canceled.

“We put the safety of our fans first and foremost … we are sending well wishes to everybody out there,“ said Gaskarth.

Hours later, another shooting broke out around 9:30 p.m along 97th Ave. near B Street in East Oakland. The victim was shot multiple times and was listed in critical but stable condition.

Then just after midnight, a woman was shot on Lakeshore Avenue near Lake Merritt. She was taken to the hospital and was in grave condition.