OAKLAND (KPIX 5) – Oakland is trying yet another solution to its longstanding problem with illegal dumping. The latest move is asking residents to dump their trash, legally, in San Leandro.

“You’ve got a Waste Management location,” said District 5 Councilmember Noel Gallo. “Please bring your trash, your couches, your mattresses, your dumping, dead dogs. Whatever we pick up on Saturday and Sundays.”

For Gallo, pushing back against the relentless wave of garbage hitting Oakland streets is something of a crusade.

On Monday, he was asking residents to get rid of their bulky waste like the professionals, and drop it off at the Waste Management site in San Leandro. It is free, just need an appointment is needed.

“Where if a resident of Oakland wants to come and dump his couches and mattresses and trash, they’re able to come out here and do it,” Gallo said.

Appointments are sure to be a hit with many Oakland residents, who have been hungry for ways to get rid of stuff. The city’s monthly “Bulky Block Party” events have drawn big crowds, especially since they restarted after a pandemic hiatus, but those lines had many asking for a steady, day-to-day option for people who do not have a problem doing it the right way.

“No, we need to keep the city clean,” said Roberto, a resident making a drop on day one.

As for those who are not interested in driving to San Leandro, Oakland is trying to increase enforcement. There’s currently a disagreement over how and where to deploy surveillance cameras.

“So at the first Thursday meeting of December, the Privacy Advisory Commission will be discussing and weighing we have already budgeted,” said District 7 Councilmember Treva Reid. “To get more enforcement cameras out into our community, out into the hotspots that we know many of our neighbors have been lifting up and demanding.”

So now there’s a daily opportunity for dumping bulky waste. Oakland leaders are begging people to use it.

“For all of us that live here in Oakland,” Gallo said. “We have got to respect and have some loyalty to the city that we live in.”