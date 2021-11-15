PETALUMA (CBS SF) – A Petaluma man was arrested Monday on multiple charges following an incident where he allegedly threatened a woman at a gas station over the weekend.
Shortly before 2 p.m. Saturday, officers said they responded to the Valero station on the 500 block of East Washington Street. The victim told police that she became involved in a dispute over gas with the suspect and that the suspect threatened to find and kill her.READ MORE: Box Truck Flips on San Mateo Bridge, Snarling Traffic in Both Directions
Police said the victim was able to obtain cellphone video of the suspect.
On Monday morning, police located the suspect in front of his home and took him into custody. Police determined the suspect was on pretrial release in another case involving an alleged weapons violation and was subject to warrantless search of his home.READ MORE: Cal Fire Chief Thom Porter To Retire After 3 Massive Wildfire Seasons
During the search, police located an axe, a short-bladed sword and ammunition, along with drug paraphernalia.
The suspect, identified as 68-year-old Richard Crandall, was booked into the Sonoma County Jail. According to jail records, Crandall faces multiple charges including criminal threats, violating terms of his release, along with several weapons charges.MORE NEWS: Child Tax Credit: November Payments Arriving In Parents' Bank Accounts
Crandall is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.