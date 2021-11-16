CONCORD (CBS SF) — Contra Costa County Fire units were at the scene of a commercial fire in Concord Tuesday night that crews have knocked down, according to authorities.

The fire at an auto repair shop on Detroit Avenue at Walters Way was first reported by the ConFire Twitter account around 5:35 p.m. Tuesday evening.

ConFire is working a structure fire in a commercial building on Detroit Ave at Walter’s Way in Concord. Please avoid the area — Con Fire PIO (@ContraCostaFire) November 17, 2021

Less than 10 minutes later, fire officials were reporting that the fire had been knocked down. However with multiple units on the scene, residents were asked to avoid the area.

Concord police tweeted that westbound Monument Boulevard had been shut down at Walters Way. Traffic was being affected in the busy commute corridor.

⚠️ROAD CLOSURE⚠️ Westbound Monument Blvd at Walters Way is shut down as @ContraCostaFire battles a commercial structure that is on fire. Please avoid the area. We will update when the roadway is clear. ~483 pic.twitter.com/TWXGEmLLue — Concord Police Dept. (@ConcordPD_CA) November 17, 2021

So far there have been no reports on what caused the fire. No injuries have been reported.