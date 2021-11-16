SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Fourteen children were given the wrong dosage of the COVID-19 vaccine at Sutter Health’s Antioch pediatric clinic over the weekend, the health system confirmed Tuesday.

In a statement, Dr. Jimmy Hu, Chair of the Sutter Health COVID-19 Vaccine Task Force, said the parents of the children and federal officials at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have been contacted.

“This weekend 14 patients at our Antioch pediatric vaccine clinic received vaccines with an incorrect amount of diluent,” Hu statement read. “As soon as we learned of this, we contacted the parents and advised them of CDC guidance in this situation. The safety of our patients is our top priority, and we immediately reviewed our processes to help make sure this doesn’t happen again.”

Hu said the children could suffer from adverse effects of the dosage.

“According to the CDC, patients who receive vaccine with an incorrect diluent volume may experience more arm soreness, fatigue, headache, or a fever in response to the dose given,” he said.

Health officials say that children ages 5 to 11 should receive a third of the dose given to teens and adults. That’s 10 micrograms per shot for youngsters, compared to 30 micrograms per shot for everyone 12 and older. Like everybody else, the younger kids will get two shots, three weeks apart.

Last week, California Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly said that more than 110,000 Californians ages 5 to 11 had received their first coronavirus shot — 9% of kids that age in the state.

“We are starting to see this pick up and I’m really encouraged about what this means for our state,” Ghaly said.