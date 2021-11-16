OAKLEY (KPIX) — A woman driver and a child were hurt when their car slammed into the side of a Taco Bell, in Oakland Tuesday night, according to police.
It happened around 7:30 p.m. Firefighters said a 30-year-old woman was behind the wheel with a three-year-old child in the car.
A witness saw the car crash full-speed head-on into the fast food restaurant and helped rescue the pair from the mangled wreckage.
“We heard her accelerating, no brakes, she went up on the curb. I think she hit carts and then we heard the crash over here, said Stephanie Pruscha. “I took off running and once they said there was a baby in the car, I jumped up onto the car and once Officer Dombrowski gave the okay, I took the baby out and handed him over to her.”
Both driver and child were airlifted to the hospital. No word as to their condition.
The cause of the crash is still under investigation.