HAYWARD (BCN) — An elderly Hayward man died after being struck by a vehicle Saturday in his hometown, police said Monday.
Officers responded at 4:10 p.m. to Calaroga Avenue and Southgate Street where the collision occurred.
When officers arrived, they found that 86-year-old Daoud Marzi had been hit by a vehicle. Marzi was taken to a hospital where later he was pronounced dead, according to Hayward police.
The driver of the vehicle was uninjured, remained at the scene, and cooperated with the investigation. Police said it appears that impairment played no role in the collision.
The fatal collision is the 11th one this year on Hayward city streets.
Anyone with information about it can call Sgt. Tasha DeCosta at (510) 293-7169.
