OAKLAND (BCN) — Police in Oakland on Tuesday asked the public for help locating a missing 80-year-old woman at risk because of dementia.

Patricia Brown was last seen at 9 a.m. Tuesday in the 2700 block of 106th Avenue. She was wearing a pink sweatsuit and carrying some clothes.

#Missing Person Patricia Brown At Risk Due to Dementia She was last seen today at 9:00 AM, in the 2700 block of 106th Avenue. She is described as an 80-year-old, black female, 5’3”, 158 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. If you have any info call 510-238-3641. pic.twitter.com/3sL5WmP7yj — Oakland Police Dept. (@oaklandpoliceca) November 16, 2021

Brown may be on her way to her old address in the 4000 block of Quigley Street in Oakland, according to police.

Brown is described as a Black woman who is 5 feet 3 inches tall and 158 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Her family told police that she is in good physical condition.

Anyone with any information on Brown’s whereabouts is asked to call the Police Department’s missing persons unit at (510) 238-3641.

