SUISUN CITY (CBS SF) — CHP were reporting that police activity on Highway 12 near the border of Fairfield and Suisun City was impacting traffic Tuesday afternoon, shutting down all lanes in both directions.

The incident was first reported on the 511.org Twitter account at about 3:30 p.m. An update about 15 minutes later clarified that there was police activity on CA-12 in both directions at Pennsylvania Avenue, but that all westbound lanes remained closed. The left eastbound lane was also closed.

UPDATE: Police Department Activity on Eastbound and Westbound CA-12 at Pennsylvania Ave in Suisun City. All Westbound Lanes Remain Closed. Left Lane Closed Eastbound. https://t.co/ITRwoLsl4h — 511 SF Bay (@511SFBay) November 16, 2021

The KCBS Traffic Twitter account was reporting that there was an accident at the scene as well.

Just before 4:30 p.m., the 511.org Twitter account posted that the activity had closed all lanes in both directions. Westbound traffic is being forced to exit at Jackson Street, while eastbound traffic is being diverted to Pennsylvania Avenue.

UPDATE: Police Department Activity on Eastbound and Westbound CA-12 at Pennsylvania Ave in Suisun City. All Lanes Closed in Both Direction. Westbound Traffic is Being Diverted to Jackson St. Eastbound Traffic is Being Diverted to Pennsylvania Ave. https://t.co/ITRwoLsl4h — 511 SF Bay (@511SFBay) November 17, 2021

So far there has been no information from law enforcement about the nature of the police activity.

Motorists are advised to expect delays and to use alternate routes to avoid the area. There is currently no estimated time to reopen the roadway.