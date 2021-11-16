SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — San José Police this week announced the arrests of three suspects in a brazen daylight shooting that injured one victim back in late August.

Last week officers arrested 28-year-old Edwin Amezcua on an attempted murder warrant from the shooting and located the two other suspects, San José residents Cinadin Perez-Acevedo, 19, and Brayan Perez-Macias, 18.

All three were reportedly there on the 1200 block of Sundown Lane in San José on the afternoon of Aug. 30, when four men exited a car and confronted the victim. One of the suspects punched the victim in the face before the group chased the victim down the street. One suspect, later identified as Amezcua, shot the fleeing victim in the back.

Following the shooting, the suspects escaped in a black car while responders transported the victim to a nearby hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

All three suspects were booked into Santa Clara County Jail last week. When officers arrested Perez-Acevedo, they found him to be in possession of enough of a controlled substance that they charged him with sales and transportation. Perez-Macias had an illegally-modified firearm on him when he was arrested and he garnered multiple weapons charges.

Anyone with information about this case can contact Detective Mendoza #3933 of the SJPD Gang Investigations Unit at (408) 277-3835.